PD: Vernon landlord charged with 11 counts after fumigating occupied home

VERNON — The landlord of a Vernon rental home is facing criminal charges after police said he was fumigating the house while kids were inside sleeping.

Vernon Police Department said they responded to a home on 118 Grove Street on June 29 on a report of disorderly. Police said when they arrived, they saw the landlord, Philip Rizzuto, 51, outside of the home.

Police said there were multiple empty Black Flag concentrated fumigating foggers on the ground, which Philip had set off when the residents asked him not to fumigate because there were children inside sleeping.

Police said other adults of the home that were sleeping at the time, were unaware that Philip was fumigating the home.

Police said Rizzuto didn’t care if anyone was inside and he was going to set the fumigating foggers off anyway. Philip was arrested and charged with 11 counts of endangerment in the first degree, risk of injury to a child and violation of a protective order.

He was given a $75,000 bond and is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said residents of the home had become ill with vomiting, coughing, “choking,” and labored breathing.

No other details were released.