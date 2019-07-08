Proud to Serve: CESI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – For doctors, paramedics, firefighters, and police officers a trip to CESI is becoming standard practice.

CESI is Hartford Healthcare’s Center for Education, Simulation, and Innovation where first responders are getting cutting edge training for whatever scenarios they might encounter in their jobs.

Dawn Filippa CESI’s EMS operations manager said, “we create chaos as realistically as we can.”

Filippa, also a registered nurse and respiratory therapist added, “you can make your mistakes here and be prepared for when things really happen.”

During a recent training class with paramedic students, David Samuels the paramedic program director at CESI said, “what we do is put people into the worst situation they can possibly be in so they are trained and ready to go.”

CESI is located on Hartford Hospital’s main campus just off Jefferson Street.