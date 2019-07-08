Shelton dog missing since Wednesday, owners asking for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- What started out as a celebration quickly turned into a nightmare for this Connecticut family.

The John, Aimee, their two daughters and their one year old bulldog, Charlie, were attending the fireworks in Shelton on July third, when Charlie got spooked by the fireworks.

He managed to slip out of his harness and run away from his owners and has not been seen since.

The family is devastated. “You know we love him so much he’s a big part of our family, I made a terrible mistake that day, but I just want to find him” John Artes explained.

The family describes Charlie as weighing around 45-50 lbs, brown and white, short to the ground. He’s also had eye surgery on his right eye, so it may appear swollen and red.

He must be given medication for his eye everyday and without the medication it will get worse.

John Artes sharing with FOX61 “We just want him back, obviously there is some possibilities that he was taken that night, he his a bulldog, we would hope that someone would come forward with him or bring him to a shelter, were offering a 1,000 reward no questions asked”

The family has offered a reward for any information leading to return of Charlie.

The family has been hanging posters throughout the town. They also have posted on Facebook. Animal control is also aware and are helping in the search.

If you have any information or might have seen Charlie, please give the family a call at

203-444-7473 or reach out to Shelton animal control at 203-924-2501.