× Small dog in West Haven set on fire, police asking public for help in investigation

WEST HAVEN — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in an animal cruelty case in which the dog was lit on fire.

Officers said that they responded to the area of Breach Street near Third Avenue and Second Avenue the morning of July 5, on calls of an out of control fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

When the fire was extinguished, a small dead dog was found at the source of the blaze.

The dog was described as possibly being a “mini Schnauzer” with cropped ears and cropped tail.

Police said that through their initial investigation, the dog was set on fire and left in the parking lot.

The West Haven Police Department are asking for anyone who may have seen the fire or any other suspicious activity in the area between 10 p.m. July 4 and 1 a.m. July 5 to contact them at (203) 937-3900 or Detective Wolf at (203) 937-3934 or mwolf@whpd.com or WHFD Fire Marshall Keith Flood at (203) 931-0031.

If you are missing a small dog and near area please contact either Animal Control or the West Haven Police Department.