Southington Police issue Silver Alert for 78-year-old man

Posted 7:48 PM, July 8, 2019, by

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

SOUTHINGTON– Police have issued a Silver Alert for Joseph Feeney, a 78-year-old man.

He was last seen in the early morning hours of July 8.

According to an initial investigation, Feeney was last seen around 4-4:30 a.m. possibly in the Shelton area.

Feeney is an elderly white male, about 5’8” tall, and weighs around 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. He drives a 2008 white GMC Sierra 1500.

Anyone with any information as to Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southington Police Department 860-621-0101.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

