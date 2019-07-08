× Southington Police: Suspect used Jaws of Life to access ATM during burglary at Dunkin’ Donuts

SOUTHINGTON — Police said they captured a suspect who they believe has used the Jaws of Life to access ATMs across the state, including one a local Dunkin’ Donuts.

Police said they took Joshua Moore of Shelton into custody Friday in connection with a 2016 burglary of the Dunkin Donuts at 1096 West Street. Investigators found the ATM located inside the business was the primary target of the burglary, and said, “The suspect utilized a battery powered hydraulic spreader similar to what is used by firefighters during vehicle extrications (Jaws of Life) to gain access into the ATM machine [sp].”

Police said the burglary was one of many similar commercial burglaries that involved the use of this tool prying open ATMs around the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated efforts to investigate these burglaries and eventually a suspect was developed by the Greenwich Police Department.

Police said Moore purchased a Holmatro BCT 4120 Self Contained Rescue Tool (Jaws of Life) from eBay prior to these commercial ATM burglaries. “It was estimated that Moore stole between $200,000- $300,000 in cash from the ATM burglaries. The Greenwich Police Department secured an arrest warrant for Moore and took him into custody in January. Several other agencies have served arrest warrants on Moore, and was held on a total of $550,500 bonds at the time of this arrest. ”

Moore was arrested at the Bristol Superior Court by the Special Investigations Unit charging him with Burglary 3rd Degree, Larceny 3rd Degree, and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree. Moore was held on a $25,000 Surety bond in relation to this case.

Greenwich police Police said Moore broke into the CVS in Riverside section of town and forced open an ATM and took about $32,000. He was charged in January with burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $250,000.

Police said Moore was also involved with two additional ATM robberies. The first in August 2017 at a Shell Station where $46,000 was taken and November 2018 at the same CVS where $26,000 was taken.