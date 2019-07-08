What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Target adds dates for hiring events for new West Hartford store

Posted 11:40 AM, July 8, 2019, by

WEST HARTFORD — Target has added new dates to its hiring events for the new Bishops Corner store set to open Aug. 18.

The new events will take place today, 7/8, and Thursday, 7/11, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They will take place at the Windsor Target, 1075 Kennedy Rd. in Windsor, and interview should head to the Starbucks upon arrival for check-in.

Applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of time at target.com/careers.

