Amazon starts hiring employees for North Haven facility

NORTH HAVEN — Amazon is hiring more than 1500 people to work in their new North Haven facility starting this summer.

In North Haven, people waited out the door for a chance to be one of the first employees at the newest Amazon fulfillment center in Connecticut.

“It’s a great place to work,” says Rosabel Rodriguez from Meriden. “I have been unemployed for a few months so I hope this is it.”

Amazon is offering competitive wages and benefits.

“These jobs for North Haven are full time jobs, minimum $15/hr, and benefits from day one,” says Ann Harrison from Workplace Alliance, who is helping to coordinate various hiring events.

They also offer a continuing education program.

“I think that’d be great,” says Rodriguez. “That’s what I’m looking for, some benefits.”

The flexible scheduling works with people’s personal schedules.

“I’m a student and the hours they were giving applies to my daily schedule,” says Joshua Rosario from Derby.

All of this, while employees work alongside robotics technology that reduces heavy lifting and increases safety inside the warehouse.

“I wanted a change from construction work I was doing,” says Peter Vasko from Waterbury. “The physical pace was just really hectic.”

Hundreds of people who already applied online had the potential to leave the hiring event with a shift schedule contingent on passing a background check and drug test.

