What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Avon magnet school teacher placed on leave pending DCF investigation

Posted 11:12 PM, July 9, 2019, by

AVON —  A staff member at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts in Avon has been placed on leave.

The superintendent of CREC schools said they became aware of a complaint against a staff member in the recent completed school year.

Officials said the individual was placed on leave pending DCF’s investigation.  CREC is cooperating fully with DCF.

The school system said student and staff safety is most important.

Superintendent of CREC Schools, Timothy Sullivan Jr., released the following statement:

“CREC became aware of the complaint against a staff member at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts towards the end of the recently completed School Year. Per CREC protocol, the individual was immediately placed on leave pending DCF’s investigation. CREC has cooperated fully with DCF to assist with the matter. The safety of students and staff is always our top priority.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.