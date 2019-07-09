× Avon magnet school teacher placed on leave pending DCF investigation

AVON — A staff member at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts in Avon has been placed on leave.

The superintendent of CREC schools said they became aware of a complaint against a staff member in the recent completed school year.

Officials said the individual was placed on leave pending DCF’s investigation. CREC is cooperating fully with DCF.

The school system said student and staff safety is most important.

Superintendent of CREC Schools, Timothy Sullivan Jr., released the following statement: