Avon magnet school teacher placed on leave pending DCF investigation
AVON — A staff member at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts in Avon has been placed on leave.
The superintendent of CREC schools said they became aware of a complaint against a staff member in the recent completed school year.
Officials said the individual was placed on leave pending DCF’s investigation. CREC is cooperating fully with DCF.
The school system said student and staff safety is most important.
Superintendent of CREC Schools, Timothy Sullivan Jr., released the following statement:
“CREC became aware of the complaint against a staff member at CREC Reggio Magnet School of the Arts towards the end of the recently completed School Year. Per CREC protocol, the individual was immediately placed on leave pending DCF’s investigation. CREC has cooperated fully with DCF to assist with the matter. The safety of students and staff is always our top priority.”