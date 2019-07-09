× ‘Baby Shark Live’ tour coming to Connecticut

HARTFORD — Baby Shark Live!, the “brand new, fully immersive concert experience” from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, is coming to The Bushnell.

Tickets are now on sale for the November 6 show. The show is based on the viral song “Baby Shark.” The concert tour is stopping in more than 100 U.S. cities. It features ” new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!”

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country,” tour producer Stephen Shaw said. “There’s something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it’s exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well,” Shaw said.

Tickets for the show in The Bushnell’s William Mortensen Hall range from $23 to $70. VIP “experience” tickets are also available. The show starts at 6:00 p.m. and runs one hour with a 20 minute intermission.

“Baby Shark” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number 32 and has been in the top 50 for 14 weeks. It is number one on the kids digital song sales chart.

