Hot summer day Wednesday

Posted 4:03 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:32PM, July 9, 2019

Summer warmth is just getting started today. Settle in, we're in this for the long haul.

Heads up! An Air Quality Alert is in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM Wednesday.

Here's what this means in the words of the National Weather Service.

"WHEN POLLUTION LEVELS ARE ELEVATED, THE NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF
HEALTH RECOMMENDS THAT INDIVIDUALS CONSIDER LIMITING STRENUOUS 
OUTDOOR PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TO REDUCE THE RISK OF ADVERSE HEALTH 
EFFECTS. PEOPLE WHO MAY BE ESPECIALLY SENSITIVE TO THE EFFECTS OF 
ELEVATED LEVELS OF POLLUTANTS INCLUDE THE VERY YOUNG AND THOSE WITH 
PRE EXISTING RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS SUCH AS ASTHMA OR HEART DISEASE. 
THOSE WITH SYMPTOMS SHOULD CONSIDER CONSULTING THEIR PERSONAL 
PHYSICIAN."

Wednesday will be hot and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.


But the real humid stuff holds off until Thursday. Thursday will remain very warm with highs in the mid-upper 80s. There is a chance for a late-day shower or storm.

A soaking rain is becoming more likely Thursday night, along with a few thunderstorms too.

This cold front will bring no big change to the temperature though! This weekend looks warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Next week looks warm as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, comfy. Low: Low-mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, a bit more humid. High: 87-92.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid. Chance for a late-shower/storm. Rain is more likely at night though. Highs: mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds, humid, Chance shower/storm. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, still warm.  High: Mid 80s - near 90.

SUNDAY: Blend of sun & clouds. High: Mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-upper 80s.

