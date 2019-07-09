× CT State Police searching for dark colored Ford truck in connection to shooting in Durham

DURHAM — Police are looking for a dark colored Ford pickup truck that was allegedly involved in a shooting Monday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, around 10:25 p.m., Troopers from Troop F in Westbrook were dispatched to 49 Mountain Road in Durham to investigate a shooting.

Police said they were told that the homeowner arrived at his residence and noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway. As he approached, the vehicle’s occupants started shooting at him, police said.

“The home owner’s vehicle was struck several times,” state police said. “As a result, the homeowner retrieved a firearm and returned fire as the suspicious vehicle fled the scene.”

Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives are investigating this incident and anyone with any information with this investigation should contact Detective Kendrick at 860 399-2121 or 860 399-2121.