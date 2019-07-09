SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 11: Former U.S. presidential candidate H. Ross Perot testifies before a California Senate committee July 11, 2002 in Sacramento, California. A California Senate committee is investigating the state's energy crisis and any role played by Perot Systems as well as power suppliers. Perot denied that his consulting company showed power suppliers how to manipulate California's energy market to drive up wholesale prices. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Family spokesman says H. Ross Perot, Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died
SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 11: Former U.S. presidential candidate H. Ross Perot testifies before a California Senate committee July 11, 2002 in Sacramento, California. A California Senate committee is investigating the state's energy crisis and any role played by Perot Systems as well as power suppliers. Perot denied that his consulting company showed power suppliers how to manipulate California's energy market to drive up wholesale prices. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
DALLAS — Family spokesman says H. Ross Perot, Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died.