Man arrested in connection with Danbury officer involved shooting

DANBURY — Aaron Bouffard was arrested Tuesday in connection with an officer involved shooting that happened July 3.

Police said that before the officer involved shooting, Bouffard allegedly got into a fight at a private provider for substance abuse and prevention services.

After the fight, the suspect fled the building into a nearby field and was later shot by police.

Officers said he had a knife in each of his hands and was shot after refusing to drop the knives.

The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. He was conscious and speaking at the time.

Bouffard is facing numerous charges including assault in the third degree and threatening in the second degree. He is scheduled to be in court July 10.