Multiple shootings in less than 24 hours in Hartford

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police are working around the clock as they investigate multiple shootings that took place throughout the city in less than 24 hours.

One man is dead and two others have been injured after three shootings.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Hartford Police were on scene at the corner of Wethersfield Avenue and Main Street investigating a shooting.

The shooting investigation – in the midst of rush hour traffic – at the South Green.

Detectives were seen talking to people near the area and police confirmed there was at least one victim - who they said is conscious.

Someone also fired shots in the area of 1994 Main Street just before midnight. A 30-year-old man was struck and pronounced dead this morning.

Around the same time Monday night- police were investigating another shooting on Barbour Street where a 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He is expected to recover.

Currently all three shootings are now under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released.

Hartford Police Department have not said if the shootings are related and have announced any arrests.