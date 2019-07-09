Neglected dog discovered in Hamden needs another heart surgery

NORTH HAVEN – With a rash of recent sad stories of dogs that were abused and have died of late, it’s time for one that might just have a happy ending.

In late March, a three-month-old pitbull, whose breathing was labored and health wasn’t good, was discovered malnourished, hiding in some brush, at Brooksvale Park in Hamden.

Then during diagnostic testing, at North Haven Animal Hospital, it was discovered “King,” as the staff has named him, had a very rare congenital malfunction of his heart. So, he would need heart surgery if he was to have any chance to survive.

“A local rescue group, ‘Where The Love Is‘, was able to raise able to raise $10,000 through their social media to help pay for his medical costs,” said Mitch Gibbs, an Assistant Animal Control Officer for Hamden Animal Control.

And that organization was able to raise the $10,000 in less than 48 hours. But, while “King” endured his first surgery on June 20, he will need another heart surgery to make another correction.

Of course, that surgery can’t happen until more money is raised.