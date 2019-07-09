What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police: Woman throws snake at woman in carjacking, crashes into pole vaulting exhibition

Posted 7:45 AM, July 9, 2019, by

GREENVILLE, S.C.  — Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition in a South Carolina city.

In a news release, Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They she was hurt in Friday’s crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.

Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live, black snake at her. They say she then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers set up for the Liberty Bridge Jump-Off.

Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

Police say the snake was released in nearby woods.

