Tuesday Forecast: Dry and comfy

A hot and dry forecast will slowly become a hot and humid forecast through the week. Tuesday is dry and comfy and dew points in check and temps that will reach 90 inland.

However, the humidity increases by Thursday ahead of the next cold front. If Thursday approaches 90 degrees we could be dealing with our second official heat wave of the season.

Much-needed rain arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning. By afternoon, some clearing is expected. This cold front will bring no big change to the temperature! This weekend looks warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Next week looks warm as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny very warm but low humidity. High: 85-90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit more humid. High: 87-92.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid. Highs: mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: AM Rain. Some clearing in the afternoon. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, still warm. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

SUNDAY: Blend of sun & clouds. High: Mid-upper 80s.

