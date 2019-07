Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- An early morning fire damaged a home and left four people displaced.

Officials said they were called to 135 Bunker Ave. around 3:20 am. for an attic fire in a two story home.

Four people displaced and will be for some time, said officials. There was heavy fire damage throughout the attic and water damage to the second floor.

Four adults lived in the two family house and all have places to stay.