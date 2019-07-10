× Governor Ned Lamont signs bill that supports first responders diagnosed with PTSD

WATERBURY — Governor Ned Lamont was joined on Wednesday by legislators, first responders and advocates for a ceremonious bill signing.

The governor signed a bill that supports first responders diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The Waterbury Fire Department was packed Wednesday afternoon during the ceremony.

Under this new law, police officers, firefighters and parole officers who experience PTSD after witnessing a tragedy on the job will be eligible for workers compensation benefits. Those tragic events include witnessing the death or an injury that leads to a death of another person, or a severe injury that results in the loss of a limb or other body part.

The bill was unanimously approved by the House of Representatives in May.

One group left out of the bill’s language includes EMS workers, who have been fighting to get the same protections. Many supporters of the bill have said they hope to add more people, including EMS workers, to the language in the coming years.