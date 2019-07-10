What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

I-91 South reopened between exits 21 and 20 after major motor vehicle accident

Posted 12:31 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, July 10, 2019

MIDDLETOWN — I-91 South between exits 21 and 20 is reopened after major motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on the highway in the area of Middletown around 11:15 a.m.

According to State Police, injuries have been reported.

FOX61 has not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.

State Police are still on scene investigating the crash and recommend drivers use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.

We will update this story as it develops.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.