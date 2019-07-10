× I-91 South reopened between exits 21 and 20 after major motor vehicle accident

MIDDLETOWN — I-91 South between exits 21 and 20 is reopened after major motor vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on the highway in the area of Middletown around 11:15 a.m.

According to State Police, injuries have been reported.

FOX61 has not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.

State Police are still on scene investigating the crash and recommend drivers use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.

We will update this story as it develops.