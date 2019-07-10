× Kids at Camp Courant experience being a police officer for the day

FARMINGTON — Cop cars, police K9’s and Armored trucks were all in Farmington Wednesday morning, but there was no emergency! It was all for the kids at Camp Courant.

“I think this is the best love ever and mostly this day because I get to see police officers, I get to see dogs, I get to see lots of people, have lots of fun and that’s what I care about, said camper Ozsiah Headley.”

Officers from 40 different departments where at the camp as part of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association law enforcement day. They give campers a first hand look at what it’s like to be in law enforcement.

“You’ll here the campers say and I’ll quote — this is the best day of their lives,” said Watertown Police Chief John Gavallas. “They have a real opportunity to connect with us and they appreciate us coming here, they love what they see.”

The day was also an opportunity for campers to interact with the officers.

One of their favorite moments, when the officers served the campers lunch.

“We’re out there taking care of the community because we care and this shows it and we’re able to come out and show people what we’re all about,” said Chief Ed Stephens, Wolcott Police.

From K9 demonstrations, to rides in an off-road vehicle, the campers got to experience it all.

The day has been such a hit at the camp, it’s become a annual tradition.