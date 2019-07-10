Lawsuit urges new trial in 1985 murder of Darien man; Questions Dr. Henry Lee’s forensic testimony about blood on shoe

HARTFORD — Another man convicted of murder is suing Connecticut to get a new trial.

Wendel Hasan is in prison for the 1985 murder of a Darien man.

His attorney is now questioning testimony given by famed forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee.

This comes just a few weeks after the State Supreme Court overturned murder convictions for two other men based on Dr. Lee’s testimony.

Ralph Birch walked free last week after spending decades in prison for a 1989 New Milford murder and Dr. Lee continues to defend his work.

The new lawsuit filed Wednesday, claims that police seized one of Hassan’s shoes and that Dr. Henry Lee testified that traces of blood found on the sneaker were consistent with the victim’s blood.

The lawsuit also points to new evidence and technology that wasn’t available during the jury trial in 1987.

