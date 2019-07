× Major crash closes I-91 South between exits 21 and 20

MIDDLETOWN — Officials responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident on I-91 Southound in Wethersfield around 11:15 Wednesday morning.

According to State Police, injuries have been reported.

FOX61 has not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.

State Police are still on scene investigating the crash and recommend drivers use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.

We will update this story as it develops.