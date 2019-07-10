Meal House: SolToro in the Mohegan Sun
Strawberry Coconut Pop-Rita
Ingredients:
2oz 1800 Coconut Tequila
1oz Fresh Strawberry Puree
5oz Lime Juice
0.5oz Orange Juice
1oz Simple Syrup
Shaved Coconut Rim
Served with Coconut Pop:
0.5oz 1800 Coconut Tequila
0.5oz Coconut Water
0.5oz Simple Syrup
0.5oz Coconut shavings
Method:
For the cocktail, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a martini chiller glass and then press rim into coconut shavings. Pour cocktail into the glass over ice. For the popsicle, combine all ingredients and pour into a mold and freeze. When ready to serve, place the popsicle into the cocktail and enjoy!
- Watermelon Kiwi Pop- Rita
Ingredients:
2oz 1800 Coconut Tequila
1oz Fresh Blended Watermelon Juice
0.5oz Lime Juice
0.5oz Orange Juice
1oz Simple Syrup
Tajin Rim
Served with Kiwi Pop:
0.5oz 1800 Silver Tequila
0.5oz Fresh Blended Kiwi
0.5oz Simple Syrup
Method:
For the cocktail, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a martini chiller glass and then press rim into coconut shavings. Pour cocktail into the glass over ice. For the popsicle, combine all ingredients and pour into a mold and freeze. When ready to serve, place the popsicle into the cocktail and enjoy!