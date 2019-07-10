× Meal House: SolToro in the Mohegan Sun

Strawberry Coconut Pop-Rita

Ingredients:

2oz 1800 Coconut Tequila

1oz Fresh Strawberry Puree

5oz Lime Juice

0.5oz Orange Juice

1oz Simple Syrup

Shaved Coconut Rim

Served with Coconut Pop:

0.5oz 1800 Coconut Tequila

0.5oz Coconut Water

0.5oz Simple Syrup

0.5oz Coconut shavings

Method:

For the cocktail, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a martini chiller glass and then press rim into coconut shavings. Pour cocktail into the glass over ice. For the popsicle, combine all ingredients and pour into a mold and freeze. When ready to serve, place the popsicle into the cocktail and enjoy!

Watermelon Kiwi Pop- Rita

Ingredients:

2oz 1800 Coconut Tequila

1oz Fresh Blended Watermelon Juice

0.5oz Lime Juice

0.5oz Orange Juice

1oz Simple Syrup

Tajin Rim

Served with Kiwi Pop:

0.5oz 1800 Silver Tequila

0.5oz Fresh Blended Kiwi

0.5oz Simple Syrup

Method:

For the cocktail, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a martini chiller glass and then press rim into coconut shavings. Pour cocktail into the glass over ice. For the popsicle, combine all ingredients and pour into a mold and freeze. When ready to serve, place the popsicle into the cocktail and enjoy!