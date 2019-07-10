What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Meal House: SolToro in the Mohegan Sun

Posted 6:44 AM, July 10, 2019, by

Strawberry Coconut Pop-Rita

Ingredients:
2oz 1800 Coconut Tequila
1oz Fresh Strawberry Puree
5oz Lime Juice
0.5oz Orange Juice
1oz Simple Syrup
Shaved Coconut Rim

Served with Coconut Pop:
0.5oz 1800 Coconut Tequila
0.5oz Coconut Water
0.5oz Simple Syrup
0.5oz Coconut shavings

Method:
For the cocktail, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a martini chiller glass and then press rim into coconut shavings. Pour cocktail into the glass over ice. For the popsicle, combine all ingredients and pour into a mold and freeze. When ready to serve, place the popsicle into the cocktail and enjoy!

 

  • Watermelon Kiwi Pop- Rita

Ingredients:
2oz 1800 Coconut Tequila
1oz Fresh Blended Watermelon Juice
0.5oz Lime Juice
0.5oz Orange Juice
1oz Simple Syrup
Tajin Rim

Served with Kiwi Pop:
0.5oz 1800 Silver Tequila
0.5oz Fresh Blended Kiwi
0.5oz Simple Syrup

Method:
For the cocktail, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a martini chiller glass and then press rim into coconut shavings. Pour cocktail into the glass over ice. For the popsicle, combine all ingredients and pour into a mold and freeze. When ready to serve, place the popsicle into the cocktail and enjoy!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.