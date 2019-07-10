× Milford Police: 6 juveniles taken into custody after stealing a car and fleeing the scene

MILFORD — Six juveniles between the ages of 13 to 15 years old were taken into custody after a foot chase following a traffic stop.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police stopped a car with six teens in it. The juveniles fled the scene on foot through backyards of the Innsbruck Street area. Milford police established a perimeter and were able to track down the juveniles with the help of MPD K9 Diesel.

Police said the vehicle was stolen. Towns around the state have seen a number of unlocked cars stolen during the overnight hours.

Milford Police Department urges residents to remember to lock their doors and remove valuables from their cars.

The six juveniles involved are from the Hamden and New Haven area.