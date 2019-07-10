× Murder conviction of Haitian illegal immigrant Jean Jacques overturned

The Connecticut Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a Haitian immigrant who was convicted of killing a Norwich woman in 2015.

Jean Jacques is serving a 60-year sentence for the murder of Casey Chadwick.

Chadwick, 25, was was murdered by Jean Jacques, an illegal Haitian immigrant.

Jaques stabbed Chadwick to death in her Norwich apartment, leaving her lifeless body in a closet. He was sentenced to the maximum of 60 years for her death.

According to the federal government, Jaques should have been deported long before Chadwick’s murder.

Federal authorities had tried deport Jacques three times, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General, but Haiti officials wouldn’t take him back after he served 17 years behind bars for a 1997 attempted murder conviction.

Jacques killed Chadwick after he was released from prison.

The appeal centered on whether Norwich police needed a warrant to enter Jacques’ apartment five days after his lease expired.

Prosecutors say Jacques was no longer living at the apartment at the time, and he made no attempt to have family members extend the lease.

The man’s attorney says Jacques was entitled to his privacy rights unless he said he was moving out or was evicted.

In 2016, Jacques penned a letter to FOX61 detailing his time spent at detention facilities after being released from prison.