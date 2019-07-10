× Name the baby bison at Action Wildlife!

For Thursday morning’s coffee cup salute we are saying hello to Action Wildlife. It’s an amazing spot you may have seen on our RV tour of Connecticut Wednesday.

They have 160 acres of land in Goshen with tons of wildlife and one of the newest members of their family— this baby bison needs a name!

You have a chance to get involved in the excitement send us your suggestions at below— the name of the baby bison will be revealed next week when Keith and Margaux get back on the RV as the summer bucket list tour continues!