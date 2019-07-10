× Preschool teacher arrested for allegedly pushing child in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police said they arrested and charged Angela Casey, 49, of East Hartford after she allegedly injured a boy after pushing him.

Manchester Police Department said on December 5, 2018, a mother of a five-year-old student who attended the Manchester Preschool Center located on Washington Street, told police that her son sustained an injury after he was pushed by Casey.

Police said once they became aware of the alleged incident, DCF was notified and an investigation took place.

On Tuesday, police said Casey turned herself into police on warrant in connection to the case where she was charged with assault in the third degree and risk of injury to a minor.

She is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

No other details were released.