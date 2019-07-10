Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot, a bit more humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer warmth is just getting started today. Temperatures will be up around 90 degrees for many inland towns, with 80s on the shoreline this afternoon.

With that heat (and a touch of humidity), an Air Quality Alert is in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM for the shoreline and Fairfield County.

We'll have a ton of sunshine for the day today, but it'll be a bit hazy at times. That haze is largely due to some leftover smoke in the upper atmosphere from wildfires in Canada and Alaska! That won't create a problem at the surface, but it helps to explain why we have that hazy sky.

The humidity increases as we head into Thursday. Thursday will stay warm with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for a late-day shower or storm, but most of the day looks to be rain-free.

A soaking rain is becoming more likely Thursday night, along with a few thunderstorms too.

The front causing this rain will bring no big change to the temperature though! This weekend looks warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Next week looks warm as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, a bit more humid. Highs around 90 inland, 80s shore.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm. Lows: 67-72.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid. Chance for a late-shower/storm. Rain is more likely at night. Highs: mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds, humid, Chance shower/storm. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, still warm. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

SUNDAY: Blend of sun & clouds. High: Mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-upper 80s.

