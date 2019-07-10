× Wilson-Gray YMCA closed for the remainder of day due to phone threat

HARTFORD — The Wilson-Gray YMCA in Hartford will remain closed for the day after receiving a phone call threat, according to Samantha Savran

Association Director of Marketing of the YMCA.

Savran said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we secured the facility, notified the Hartford Police, and made sure all members were safe.The branch will remain closed for the remainder of the evening, and all classes and programs have been cancelled.”

Savran added that the after camp program for Camp Dakota is being diverted to a different location for parent pick up.

“Parents have been notified, and we will continue to be in communication with parents regarding updates on where they can pick their children up,” she said.

The YMCA is coordinating with the authorities to ensure that everyone is safe, and will evacuate the people who are already in the branch when law enforcement determines that it is safe to do so.

“We will make a determination on operations for Thursday when more information is available,” said Savran.

This story is developing and will be updated.