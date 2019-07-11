× 2 shootings overnight in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating two unrelated shootings overnight.

The first took place at 48 Earle Street. Police said a man was shot, and is currently in critical condition. The incident took place around 12am Thursday morning.

The second took place at 675 Wethersfield Ave. shortly after 4 am. The victim is a 24-year-old Manchester man who was suffering from non-life-threatening wounds to hand and thigh. Police said the incident does not appear to be related to Earle Street shooting.