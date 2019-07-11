What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

2 shootings overnight in Hartford

Posted 5:46 AM, July 11, 2019, by

HARTFORD — Police are investigating two unrelated shootings overnight.

The first took place at 48 Earle Street. Police said a man was shot, and is currently in critical condition. The incident took place around 12am Thursday morning.

The second took place at 675 Wethersfield Ave. shortly after 4 am. The victim is a 24-year-old Manchester man who was suffering from non-life-threatening  wounds to hand and thigh. Police said the incident does not appear to be related to Earle Street shooting.

