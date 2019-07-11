× Police update plans for a busy weekend in Hartford with conventions, concerts, games, shows

Hartford is gearing up for what looks like to be one of the busiest weekends on record! Here are some of the events going on this weekend to help you maneuver the traffic and have an amazing time while doing it.

Thursday:

Connecticon: 3:00 P.M.-1:00 A.M.

Riverfront Food Truck Festival 11:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M.

Hartford Yard Goats: 7:05 P.M.

Cirque du Soleil: 8:00 P.M.

Friday:

Connecticon: 9:00 A.M.-1 A.M.

Riverfront Food Truck Festival 11:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M.

Hartford Yard Goats: 7:05 P.M.

Cirque du Soleil: 8:00 P.M.

Saturday:

Connecticon: 9:00 A.M.- 1:00 A.M.

Riverfront Food Truck Festival 11:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M.

Hartford Athletic vs Indy Eleven 5:00 P.M.

Wiz Khalifa: 6:00 P.M.

Hartford Yard Goats: 6:05 P.M.

Riverfront Fireworks: Music Starts 7:00 P.M. Fireworks Start 9:00 P.M.

Cirque du Soleil: 4:30 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.

Sunday:

Connecticon: 9:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

Cirque du Soleil: 1:30 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.

Hartford Yard Goats: 5:05 P.M.