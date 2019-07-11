× Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy closing all stores

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

Charming Charlie, a jewelry and accessories chain, plans to close all of its 261 stores in 38 states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, USA Today reports.

This isn’t the first time the retailer has filed for bankruptcy. They closed 100 stores during its previous bankruptcy, that ended in April of 2018.

USA Today reports the company said in court filings that it faces “unsustainable operating expenses, including onerous leases.”

They have already begun going-out-of-business sales at their various store fronts. Charming Charlie expects to close all 261 stores by Aug. 31, according to the court filings.