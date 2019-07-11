What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy closing all stores

Posted 5:00 PM, July 11, 2019, by

PARK CITY, UT - MARCH 23: A view of the Charming Charlie booth during the Operation Smile 8th Annual Park City Ski Challenge presented by Poly, St Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on March 23, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Kim Raff/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

Charming Charlie, a jewelry and accessories chain, plans to close all of its 261 stores in 38 states after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, USA Today reports.

This isn’t the first time the retailer has filed for bankruptcy. They closed 100 stores during its previous bankruptcy, that ended in April of 2018.

USA Today reports the company said in court filings that it faces “unsustainable operating expenses, including onerous leases.”

They have already begun going-out-of-business sales at their various store fronts. Charming Charlie expects to close all 261 stores by Aug. 31, according to the court filings.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.