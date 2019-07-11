× Local Red Cross volunteers to assist with Tropical Storm Barry in Baton Rouge

FARMINGTON — Three local American Red Cross volunteers are deploying to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in advance of Tropical Storm Barry.

John Donatello, Linda Wrenn and Hugo Adams will support Red Cross sheltering operations.

Tropical Storm Barry is a powerful storm headed to the Gulf Coast and is predicted to bring strong winds, as much as 20 inches of rain and a dangerous storm surge to the region through the weekend.

The American Red Cross is preparing to respond as necessary and offer steps people can take to be ready for this severe weather.

The Red Cross has disaster workers standing by, and is pre-positioning relief supplies in Louisiana, Texas, and other coastal communities for evacuation centers and sheltering operations after the storm makes landfall.

John, Linda and Hugo are volunteers from Niantic, New Milford and East Haddam, respectively. They are three of close to 2,500 Red Cross volunteers in the Connecticut and Rhode Island Region of the Red Cross.