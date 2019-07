× Major accident closes Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, police investigating

HAMDEN — Officials are responding to reports of a major car accident on Dixwell Avenue near Benham Street in Hamden shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hamden Police say the entire area surrounding the crash is closed and urge drivers to use alternate routes.

FOX61 has not confirmed if there were injuries reported as of yet.

An investigation is underway.

We will update this story as it develops.