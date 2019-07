× New Haven Alderman arrested on breach of peace charge

NEW HAVEN — Police arrested a city alderman on a charge of breach of peace early Thursday.

Police said around 3:15 a.m. they arrested Frank Douglass, 66, at a residence in the 500 block of Elm Street. Douglass was charged with breach of peace (domestic violence) and was being held at the NHPD detention facility in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

Douglass is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.