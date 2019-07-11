× One person seriously injured in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON — Three people were injured, one seriously in a three car crash late Wednesday.

Around 9pm. , police were called to a three car crash with injuries in the area of East Main Street near the intersection with Pineridge Road.

“Upon arrival, Officers found a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle facing west half way up on the sidewalk, a 2015 Mercedes facing east in the middle of both east and west bound lanes of East Main Street, and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee facing northwest direction in the east bound lane of East Main Street. The Beetle sustained heavy damage to the front end, the Mercedes sustained heavy damage to both the front and rear ends, and the Jeep heavy front end damage.

The operator of the Beetle identified as Horace Gill (age 56) of Waterbury sustained life threatening injuries and was flown to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. The operator of the Mercedes identified as Richard DiChillo (age 70) of Bradenton, Florida and the operator of the Jeep identified as Baylee Vinisko (age 23) of Torrington both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transferred to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.”

Police said, “Gill was traveling west on East Main Street when he crashed into DiChillo’s vehicle which was stopped to turn left into the gas station in the west bound lane of East Main Street. The impact from Gill’s vehicle caused DiChillo’s vehicle to be pushed into the east bound traffic lane then colliding with Vinisko’s vehicle which was traveling east on East Main Street.”

If any member of the public has any information regarding this case, we ask that they contact the Torrington Police at 860-489-2000 or Officer Segui.