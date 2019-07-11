PD: Torrington man arrested in connection to road rage incident involving a firearm

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

PLYMOUTH — Police said they arrested 36-year-old Gary Rodriguez on July 5 in connection to a road rage incident involving a firearm.

Plymouth Police Department said Rodriguez followed a male victim to his home and that’s when the altercation occurred. Police said Rodriguez then exited his vehicle and confronted the victim.

Police said Rodriguez pulled a firearm and exchanged words with the victim. Rodriguez did not fire the weapon and eventually left the scene, according to police.

Video surveillance captured the incident, which led police to the arrest of Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, and breach of peace in the second degree.

Police have not yet announced Rodriguez court appearance or any other information at this time.