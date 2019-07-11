Police on scene investigating homicide behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford
HARTFORD — Hartford Police are investigating a homicide behind Bulkeley High School at 300 Wethersfield Ave.
Authorities say one male victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was transported immediately to a local hospital.
Police have not yet identified the victim or any additional details to the investigation.
Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division are on scene.
School was not in session at the time of the shooting.
A FOX61 crew is en route to the scene. We will update this story as it develops.
41.765804 -72.673372