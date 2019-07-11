× Police on scene investigating homicide behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are investigating a homicide behind Bulkeley High School at 300 Wethersfield Ave.

Authorities say one male victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was transported immediately to a local hospital.

Police have not yet identified the victim or any additional details to the investigation.

Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division are on scene.

School was not in session at the time of the shooting.

A FOX61 crew is en route to the scene. We will update this story as it develops.

Incident is now a HOMICIDE investigation. Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division on scene. Media staging area at Elliott St/Wethersfield Ave -Lt PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 11, 2019

Shooting investigation in rear lot of 300 Wethersfield Avenue. Male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. School NOT in session. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 11, 2019