Rain showers overnight; Humid Friday with the chance for more rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is moving into parts of Connecticut tonight. Then after midnight heavier downpours and thunderstorms could wake you up from your slumber! There is a slight risk for a strong storm with soupy tropical air in place.

Luckily, this rain should end around daybreak on Friday. There could be an isolated pop up shower in the afternoon but many towns will stay dry. Overall Friday will be a partly cloudy, warm and humid day with highs in the 80s.

This weekend looks warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Next week looks hot too with a few days in the 90s. Clearly, there's nothing unusual about this though. It's July!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain, rumbles of thunder. Humid and warm. Lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain ends early int he morning. Sun & clouds, humid, isolated afternoon shower. High: mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot sun, a bit less humid. High: 80s - near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm/hot. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: Near 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Near 90.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli