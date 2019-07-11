× Starbucks’ launches Tie-Dye Frappuccino

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

The coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, is launching another fun drink, this time a Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

There was the unicorn frappuccino back in 2017 which was a pink and blue drink that looked great for the gram but didn’t taste good.

Starbucks has introduced the limited-time Tie-Dye Frappuccino which will only be in stores while supplies last.

You : "it won't last long 😢"

All your employees : "thank God!"

*I'm not an employee but this looks like it would be annoying to make 30 times a day — 哈哈 (@shruiismysister) July 10, 2019

If you order the tie dye Frappuccino when it launches, just know every barista working hates you. — sara (@besse_sara) July 8, 2019

Theyre also so frustrating to make its not even funny. This is the unicorn frappuccino all over again. Plus its not going to look good because i promise you the barista won't take the time to make it "insta worthy" we're just trying to get it out of our hands — Alejandra Gutierrez (@_sofialej) July 9, 2019

This special drink looks like an explosion of colors, but it isn’t coming without controversy.

The colorful, tropical fruit-flavored drink comes with a mix of yellow, red, and blue tie-dye swirls and is topped with vanilla whipped cream and yellow, red, and blue sprinkles.

To make such a drink comes with a lot of work for the baristas, some of which have taken to social media to express their frustrations with making such a complex drink.