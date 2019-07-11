What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Starbucks’ launches Tie-Dye Frappuccino

Just in time for the hottest part of summer, Starbucks is launching a special tie-dye Frappuccino.

The coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, is launching another fun drink, this time a Tie-Dye Frappuccino.

There was the unicorn frappuccino back in 2017 which was a pink and blue drink that looked great for the gram but didn’t taste good.

Starbucks has introduced the limited-time Tie-Dye Frappuccino which will only be in stores while supplies last.

This special drink looks like an explosion of colors, but it isn’t coming without controversy.

The colorful, tropical fruit-flavored drink comes with a mix of yellow, red, and blue tie-dye swirls and is topped with vanilla whipped cream and yellow, red, and blue sprinkles.

To make such a drink comes with a lot of work for the baristas, some of which have taken to social media to express their frustrations with making such a complex drink.

