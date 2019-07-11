Starbucks’ launches Tie-Dye Frappuccino
Story by Elizabeth Perkin
The coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, is launching another fun drink, this time a Tie-Dye Frappuccino.
There was the unicorn frappuccino back in 2017 which was a pink and blue drink that looked great for the gram but didn’t taste good.
Starbucks has introduced the limited-time Tie-Dye Frappuccino which will only be in stores while supplies last.
This special drink looks like an explosion of colors, but it isn’t coming without controversy.
The colorful, tropical fruit-flavored drink comes with a mix of yellow, red, and blue tie-dye swirls and is topped with vanilla whipped cream and yellow, red, and blue sprinkles.
To make such a drink comes with a lot of work for the baristas, some of which have taken to social media to express their frustrations with making such a complex drink.