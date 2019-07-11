Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and very humid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's noticeably more humid out there this morning, and that humidity will be slowly rising all day.

Overall, today will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. But showers and storms will be more numerous through the evening and overnight hours (likely after dark for most of the state). Locally heavy downpours are possible with that tropical moisture in place.

Then on Friday there will be a few lingering showers around in the morning, with another chance for a brief passing storm in the afternoon. But most of the day will be rain-free, warm and humid with highs in the 80s.

The cold front bringing this rain will bring no big change to the temperature though! This weekend looks warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Next week looks hot too with a few days in the 90s. Clearly, there's nothing unusual about this though. It's July!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid. Isolated shower in the afternoon, then scattered evening-overnight showers and storms. Highs: mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Rain, rumbles of thunder. Humid and warm. Lows around 70.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds, humid, Scattered shower/storm but most of the day will be dry. High: mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot sun. High: 80s - near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm/hot. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: Near 90.

