Body camera footage released from Danbury officer involved shooting

DANBURY -- FOX61 obtained new police body camera video showing the moments after an officer-involved shooting on July 3.

Aaron Bouffard, 31, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Police said before Bouffard was shot by a Danbury officer, he allegedly got into a fight at a private provider for substance abuse and prevention services. After the fight, police said Bouffard fled the building into a nearby field and was later shot by the officer.

Police said he had two knives and was shot after refusing to drop the knives. Bouffard was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. He was conscious and speaking at the time.

In the newly-obtained video, a trooper is seen running with another trooper's body camera that had fallen off his uniform. The state trooper did not shoot Bouffard, but was present when the shots were fired by the Danbury officer.

Brian Foley, who now works for the State Department of Emergency Service and Public Protection, tells FOX61 Connecticut State Police have realized that cameras falling off of troopers has become a problem.

Foley released the following statement: