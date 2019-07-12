Custody battle may have been fueled New Haven to Hamden police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- The three suspects in Thursday’s police pursuit, from New Haven to Hamden, were arraigned Friday and all, including the alleged female shooter, have lengthy criminal histories.

The suspect, who was believed to have been the shooter, made it through part of her arraignment. Then, she was taken to the hospital because she wasn’t feeling well.

According to her public defender, Sharlice Brown, of New Haven, being held on $300,000 bond, for allegedly shooting at the father of at least two of her children, admitted to police that she shot at that man at his house yesterday.

“There was a domestic related interaction where our victim is shot at but he was not shot,” said Lt. Renee Dominguez.

And, while the alleged male victim wasn’t hit, his house was. And inside were two of their children. Fortunately, neither was struck.

Brown then took off in a car, allegedly driven by Stephen Cloud, of Hamden, who had his bond increased today from $150,000 to $600,000.

The other passenger, was Leroy Gee, of New Haven. All three have lengthy criminal histories, including gun and assault related convictions.

But, thanks to some police intel, cops located the car parked on lower Dixwell Ave., near Munson St., in New Haven.

“They approached the vehicle and, at that time, the vehicle takes off,” Dominguez said.

The pursuit was on.

It lasted for a couple of miles, until the maroon Honda Accord crashed into a Porsche SUV that was turning into the Hamden Home Depot parking lot.

“Once the accident happened, there was no further incident with the police,” said Dominguez.

The public defenders said the gun used in the shooting at the house has not yet been found. However, police did recover a black shotgun during an inspection of the Honda, which has been impounded.

Sharlice Brown’s lawyer said that Thursday morning, at juvenile court, the family of the man that she shot at threatened her life and that of her unborn child. But, police say remains unclear if a shooting, that followed the juvenile court argument, was related to the shooting an hour and a half later at a Home on Catherine Way, near Brookside Ave.

The following are the charges that each of the suspects face:

Steven C. Cloud

34 year old Hamden resident and motor vehicle operator Cloud is charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Weapon in a motor vehicle

Conspiracy/criminal attempt to commit first degree assault

Engaging in pursuit

Reckless driving

Leroy Phillip Gee

34 year old New Haven resident Gee is charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Weapon in a motor vehicle

Conspiracy/criminal attempt to commit first degree assault

Sharlice R. Brown

31 year old New Haven resident Brown is charged with the following: