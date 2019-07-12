× Farmers’ Market returns to East Hartford for 29th year

EAST HARTFORD — If you’re looking for the freshest local fruits and vegetables for summertime, you’re in luck! The East Hartford Farmer’s Market is setting up to begin its 29th year of operation Friday.

Area farmers will be offering fresh, produce on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until October 25.

The market will set up shop at the Raymond Memorial Library located at 840 Main Street.

Under Connecticut Farm Fresh regulations, the East Hartford Farmer’s Market is only allowed to sell Connecticut-grown fresh fruits and vegetables. This produce is often sold the same day it is harvested.

“The Farmers’ Market is a great way to get locally-grown produce to support Connecticut farms and agriculture,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc.

Leclerc says “good health through good nutrition” has become a slogan that best describes the state’s local market.

In addition to providing locally-grown, fresh produce to the East Hartford community, officials say the mission of the Farmers’ Market is to also encourage the public to adopt healthier food options.

All Connecticut Farmers’ Markets are affiliated with the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Farmer’s Market Coupon Program and they are authorized to accept their produce and vegetable vouchers.

The Farmer’s Market is sponsored by East Hartford Health Department.

The health department, in cooperation with other agencies plans will conduct health, education and outreach activities at the market during this season.