Foodie Friday: Whitecrest Eatery

STONINGTON — This week’s Foodie Friday stop is not just about good eats, it’s that and more at a true destination spot.

Whitecrest Eatery in Stonington is a brand new joint that serves up American Bistro fare that is focused on quality, flavor and fresh ingredients.

Lunch and dinner options range from sandwiches and local grass-fed burgers to dinner choices of specialty cuts of meat and fish.

The menu is blend of fantastic entrees, salads and appetizers, to small plates that are big on creativity.

From oysters on the half shell with a signature hot sauce, to a burger that’s piled high to a homemade pasta that is simple but will no doubt have you saying…C’mon!

The eatery is run by a husband and wife team that has tons of energy and lives for good food and serving people the only way they know how, with the utmost respect!

Abbey Hemmann and Johan Jensen have poured everything they have into this cozy joint that is situated in the Velvet Mill.

“We wanted a place that feels like home for people,” smiled Hemmann.

Jensen added, “Food is big for us but so is the entire experience, so we put a little something extra into each dish and hope people walk out with a smiles on their faces.”

Jensen, originally from Denmark, brings a wealth of culinary knowledge to this hidden gem and in just a short time, is getting noticed.

“Great venue and atmosphere,” scripted by Bill J. in an online review. “Food and service were exemplary. Looking forward to my next visit.”