FOX61 Student News: Center Perk Manchester

Story by Hailey Rodgers and Jennifer Rivard / Manchester High School

Center Perk is a local breakfast and lunch restaurant. It is owned by Kim Barnett and Christine Bedrossian who wanted the restaurant to resemble a cozy Victorian style home.

The restaurant's motto is “Cooked with care, from our family to yours,” which is shown through their wide variety menu and their excellent service.

Many locals enjoy the food and the welcoming environment that the staff provides. Some regulars would even describe it as a second home.

It is more than a restaurant. It is a place for families and friends to gather and enjoy each others company in comfort. Not only is it a great place to catch up, but also enjoy a meal cooked from the heart.