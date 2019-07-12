Hot and sunny Saturday with temps in the near 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend looks warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Next week looks hot too with a few days in the 90s. Clearly, there’s nothing unusual about this though. It’s July!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: Mid 80s – near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot sun, a bit less humid. High: 80s – near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm/hot. High: 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, humid. High: Near 90.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Near 90.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli