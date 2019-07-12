What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Seattle area

Posted 6:59 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, July 12, 2019

As reported by Q13 FOX

SEATTLE– If you felt the earth moving early Friday morning, you weren’t alone.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Seattle area.

The earthquake initially registered  as a 4.7 magnitude and was then downgraded to 4.4 before eventually going back up to a 4.6.

The earthquake was relatively shallow, but according to the USGS map, it was felt all the way to the Canadian border.

The quake hit at about 2:52 a.m.

The epicenter of the quake was east of Everett.

NWS Seattle says a Tsunami is not expected.

People across the region are reporting having felt the quake:

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.

