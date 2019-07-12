× Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Seattle area

As reported by Q13 FOX

SEATTLE– If you felt the earth moving early Friday morning, you weren’t alone.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Seattle area.

The earthquake initially registered as a 4.7 magnitude and was then downgraded to 4.4 before eventually going back up to a 4.6.

The earthquake was relatively shallow, but according to the USGS map, it was felt all the way to the Canadian border.

Here is the earthquake info. https://t.co/UnFi5VGZIo — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 12, 2019 The quake hit at about 2:52 a.m. The epicenter of the quake was east of Everett. NWS Seattle says a Tsunami is not expected. People across the region are reporting having felt the quake: Woke us up in Issaquah…#quickjolt — Chris Dederer (@cdederer) July 12, 2019 I'm in Marysville. Whole house was just shaking. — Ambrose Banner (@AmbroseBanner) July 12, 2019 This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.