Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Seattle area
As reported by Q13 FOX
SEATTLE– If you felt the earth moving early Friday morning, you weren’t alone.
The United States Geological Survey reports a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Seattle area.
The earthquake initially registered as a 4.7 magnitude and was then downgraded to 4.4 before eventually going back up to a 4.6.
The earthquake was relatively shallow, but according to the USGS map, it was felt all the way to the Canadian border.
47.606209 -122.332071